USD/JPY Current price: 106.20

Holidays in the US and Canada will likely keep majors ranging throughout the day.

The Japanese Leading Economic Index improved by more than anticipated in July.

USD/JPY has the risk skewed to the downside, despite a resilient dollar.

Major pairs have started the week in slow motion, in the aftermath of a mixed US employment report. The greenback holds on to most of last week's gains, yet trading against most rivals around Friday’s closing levels. The USD/JPY pair hovers around 106.20, with an increased downward bias. Asian equities replicated the sour tone of Wall Street, but European indexes are up. US markets will remain closed this Monday as the country celebrates Labour Day.

At the beginning of the day, Japan published the preliminary estimate of July Leading Economic Index, which improved to 86.9, better than the 84.6 expected. The Coincident Index for the same period, however, came in at 76.2, missing expectations of 79. There won’t be macroeconomic data for the rest of the day, as Canada also celebrates a holiday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The 4-hour chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it´s seesawing around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above bearish larger ones, although all of them still inside a tight range, reflecting the absence of directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head marginally lower around their midlines, leaning the scale to the downside, without confirming a steeper decline. A break below 105.90, could signal further slides, although a substantial directional movement seems out of the picture for this Monday.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10