USD/JPY Current price: 106.20
- Holidays in the US and Canada will likely keep majors ranging throughout the day.
- The Japanese Leading Economic Index improved by more than anticipated in July.
- USD/JPY has the risk skewed to the downside, despite a resilient dollar.
Major pairs have started the week in slow motion, in the aftermath of a mixed US employment report. The greenback holds on to most of last week's gains, yet trading against most rivals around Friday’s closing levels. The USD/JPY pair hovers around 106.20, with an increased downward bias. Asian equities replicated the sour tone of Wall Street, but European indexes are up. US markets will remain closed this Monday as the country celebrates Labour Day.
At the beginning of the day, Japan published the preliminary estimate of July Leading Economic Index, which improved to 86.9, better than the 84.6 expected. The Coincident Index for the same period, however, came in at 76.2, missing expectations of 79. There won’t be macroeconomic data for the rest of the day, as Canada also celebrates a holiday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The 4-hour chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it´s seesawing around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above bearish larger ones, although all of them still inside a tight range, reflecting the absence of directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head marginally lower around their midlines, leaning the scale to the downside, without confirming a steeper decline. A break below 105.90, could signal further slides, although a substantial directional movement seems out of the picture for this Monday.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 as no-deal Brexit fears intensify
GBP/USD stalls its bounce and drops back below 1.3200. The cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. The downside seems limited on the back of concerns about the global economic recovery.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in ETH, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.