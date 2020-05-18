USD/JPY Current Price: 107.39
- Japan’s Q1 GDP posted a 0.9% quarterly contraction, fears about a deeper recession at sight.
- Wall Street soared, and Treasury yields advanced on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.
- USD/JPY above 107.00 but bullish interest still limited.
The USD/JPY pair advanced intraday to 107.50 but settled at around 107.35 amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair surged ever since the day started, as, during the Asian session, Japan published its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which showed that the economy contracted by 0.9% in the three months to March, and by 3.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2019. As it happens with other economies, the setback is expected to deepen further amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis which holds back consumer spending and economic activity.
In the meantime, Wall Street soared, with the DJIA up roughly 1,000 points amid optimism over a coronavirus vaccine. Also, US Treasury yields advanced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surging to 0.72%. During the upcoming session, Japan will publish March Industrial Production, seen down by 3.7% in the month and declining by 5.2% when compared to a year earlier. The country will also release Capacity Utilization for the same month seen at -0.2%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 107.30 price zone, hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, after bottoming last week around the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The short-term picture is neutral-to-positive, as the pair would need to break above 107.70 to become more attractive to bulls. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair topped around a directionless 200 SMA while developing below the shorter ones, as technical indicators hold directionless within positive levels.
Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.00 108.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
