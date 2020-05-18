USD/JPY Current Price: 107.39

Japan’s Q1 GDP posted a 0.9% quarterly contraction, fears about a deeper recession at sight.

Wall Street soared, and Treasury yields advanced on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

USD/JPY above 107.00 but bullish interest still limited.

The USD/JPY pair advanced intraday to 107.50 but settled at around 107.35 amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair surged ever since the day started, as, during the Asian session, Japan published its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which showed that the economy contracted by 0.9% in the three months to March, and by 3.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2019. As it happens with other economies, the setback is expected to deepen further amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis which holds back consumer spending and economic activity.

In the meantime, Wall Street soared, with the DJIA up roughly 1,000 points amid optimism over a coronavirus vaccine. Also, US Treasury yields advanced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note surging to 0.72%. During the upcoming session, Japan will publish March Industrial Production, seen down by 3.7% in the month and declining by 5.2% when compared to a year earlier. The country will also release Capacity Utilization for the same month seen at -0.2%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 107.30 price zone, hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, after bottoming last week around the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The short-term picture is neutral-to-positive, as the pair would need to break above 107.70 to become more attractive to bulls. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair topped around a directionless 200 SMA while developing below the shorter ones, as technical indicators hold directionless within positive levels.

Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.00 108.40