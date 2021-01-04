USD/JPY Current price: 103.15

Japan announced a Tokyo’s curfew starting this Monday, amid rising coronavirus cases.

The Japanese December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improving from 49.7 to 50.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and at risk of extending its slump towards 101.17.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 102.70, its lowest since last March, amid persistent dollar’s weakness. It later recovered to the current 103.10 price zone as investors rushed into the safe-haven dollar on plummeting equities. The main market’s theme is rising coronavirus cases worldwide and new restrictive measures coming alongside. Japan announced a Tokyo’s curfew starting 8 pm, with bars and restaurants asked to close at that time, while people have been asked to stay in their homes unless urgent needs.

On the data front, Japan published the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 50, improving from 49.7. The country will publish December Monetary Base early Tuesday, previously at 16.5% YoY.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is still at risk of falling further, with the next bearish target being 101.17, the March 2020 monthly low. The 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA is capping advances while accelerating south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads north just above its midline, but the RSI turned south below its 50 level after correcting oversold readings.

Support levels: 102.70 102.30 101.95

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30