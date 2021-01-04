USD/JPY Current price: 103.15
- Japan announced a Tokyo’s curfew starting this Monday, amid rising coronavirus cases.
- The Japanese December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improving from 49.7 to 50.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and at risk of extending its slump towards 101.17.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 102.70, its lowest since last March, amid persistent dollar’s weakness. It later recovered to the current 103.10 price zone as investors rushed into the safe-haven dollar on plummeting equities. The main market’s theme is rising coronavirus cases worldwide and new restrictive measures coming alongside. Japan announced a Tokyo’s curfew starting 8 pm, with bars and restaurants asked to close at that time, while people have been asked to stay in their homes unless urgent needs.
On the data front, Japan published the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 50, improving from 49.7. The country will publish December Monetary Base early Tuesday, previously at 16.5% YoY.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is still at risk of falling further, with the next bearish target being 101.17, the March 2020 monthly low. The 4-hour chart shows that a firmly bearish 20 SMA is capping advances while accelerating south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator heads north just above its midline, but the RSI turned south below its 50 level after correcting oversold readings.
Support levels: 102.70 102.30 101.95
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
XAU/USD forming an overextened W-formation
An extended W-formation is in play with the price on Monday bursting higher by over 2% from a low of $1,898.39 to a high of $1,944.51. In the Asia open, it was forecasted that the price could rally and form an overextended W-formation.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.