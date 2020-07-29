USD/JPY Current Price: 104.90

Japan’s June Large Retailers’ Sales in the same month are foreseen at -12.3% from -16.7% previously.

Wall Street posted a modest advance, but Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows.

USD/JPY unchanged on a daily basis but still poised to extend its decline.

The USD/JPY pair extended its monthly decline to 104.76 this Wednesday, to stabilize around the 105.00 level after the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The absence of relevant macroeconomic data released at the beginning of the day, and expectations ahead of the Fed’s announcement, kept the pair confined to a tight intraday range, while US policymakers were unable to make a relevant impression on investors.

Wall Street initially gained ground with Powell’s speech statement, but pulled back from intraday highs, anyway posting some intraday gains. US Treasury yields were little changed, with the benchmark of the 10-year note holding below 0.60%. Early on Thursday, Japan will publish June Retail Trade, seen down 6.5% when compared to a year earlier. Large Retailers’ Sales in the same month are foreseen at -12.3% from -16.7% in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading pretty much unchanged on a daily basis, but posted a fourth consecutive lower low and a lower high, which skews the risk to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have recovered from daily lows, with the Momentum indicator approaching its midline, but the RSI steady near oversold readings, hardly enough to indicate an upcoming advance. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, maintains its strong bearish slope above the current level, providing dynamic resistance at around 105.30.

Support levels: 104.75 104.40 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.30 105.80 106.10