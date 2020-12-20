USD/JPY Current price: 103.30
- The BOJ will examine more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target.
- Wall Street closed in the red, but stocks rallied in after-hours trading.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to extend its decline below 103.00.
The USD/JPY pair fell sharply last week, finishing it around 103.30, not far from a daily low of 102.86. The broad dollar’s weakness alongside mounting concerns related to Brexit negotiations and a US stimulus package were behind the pair’s slump. Wall Street closed in the red, while US Treasury yields were flat on Friday, also supporting the USD/JPY bearish case. US indexes, however, bounced sharply in after-hours trading, poised to start the week with gains.
On Friday, Japan published November national inflation, which contracted further, to -0.9% YoY. The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, and as widely anticipated, the current policy was left unchanged. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that policymakers wouldn’t review the monetary policy objectives but added that policymakers would examine more effective ways to achieve the 2% inflation target. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be empty this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, according to the daily chart, as it has accelerated its decline below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the longer ones. Technical indicators remain near weekly lows, although with limited bearish strength. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair failed to settle above a bearish 20 SMA, setting below it. Technical indicators retreated after nearing their midlines, holding within negative levels without directional strength.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.