USD/JPY Current price: 103.30

The BOJ will examine more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target.

Wall Street closed in the red, but stocks rallied in after-hours trading.

USD/JPY is technically bearish and poised to extend its decline below 103.00.

The USD/JPY pair fell sharply last week, finishing it around 103.30, not far from a daily low of 102.86. The broad dollar’s weakness alongside mounting concerns related to Brexit negotiations and a US stimulus package were behind the pair’s slump. Wall Street closed in the red, while US Treasury yields were flat on Friday, also supporting the USD/JPY bearish case. US indexes, however, bounced sharply in after-hours trading, poised to start the week with gains.

On Friday, Japan published November national inflation, which contracted further, to -0.9% YoY. The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, and as widely anticipated, the current policy was left unchanged. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that policymakers wouldn’t review the monetary policy objectives but added that policymakers would examine more effective ways to achieve the 2% inflation target. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will be empty this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish, according to the daily chart, as it has accelerated its decline below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the longer ones. Technical indicators remain near weekly lows, although with limited bearish strength. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair failed to settle above a bearish 20 SMA, setting below it. Technical indicators retreated after nearing their midlines, holding within negative levels without directional strength.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30