The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has still room to go to the downside. It’s trading well below a bearish 20 SMA that keeps distancing from the longer ones, which also head south. Also, the Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates near oversold readings, indicating prevalent selling interest.

At the beginning of the day, Japan published the July Monetary Base at the beginning of the day, which came in at 15.4% YoY, down from 19.1% in the previous month. Tokyo July’s inflation was down 0.1% YoY, although the core reading came in slightly better than anticipated, printing at 0.1%. The country will publish the July Jibun Bank Services PMI during the upcoming Asian session, foreseen at 46.4, down from the previous 48.

The USD/JPY pair has extended its slump to 108.87, its lowest since May 26. The pair bounced from such a low but ended the day in the red in the 109.10 price zone, incapable of attracting buyers. The pair fell as government bond yields remained depressed throughout the day, while Wall Street opened in the red. As equities recovered, the pair got to bounce. In the meantime, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note spent most of the day hovering around 1.17%.

