USD/JPY Current price: 109.24
- Japan’s Q2 GDP beat expectations as it rose at an annualized pace of 1.3%.
- US Treasury yields edged sharply lower as investors seek safety.
- USD/JPY is oversold in the near-term, a corrective advance is not out of the table.
The USD/JPY pair extended its decline to 109.11, its lowest in two weeks, weighed by the dismal market’s mood. The pair ended Monday trading around 109.20, as despite Wall Street got to bounce from intraday lows, government bond yields remained under pressure. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell to 1.22%, finishing the day at 1.24%.
Japanese data was upbeat, as the preliminary estimate of the Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter of the year printed at 0.3% QoQ, while the annualized reading printed at 1.3%, much better than the 0.7% expected and the previous -3.7%. Additionally, Industrial Production was up 23% YoY in June, while Capacity Utilization increased 6.2% MoM. Japan will publish on Tuesday the June Tertiary Industry Index, previously at -2.7% MoM.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its slump in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has settled well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA set to cross below the 100 SMA after breaking below the 200 SMA. Meanwhile, technical indicators keep heading south, despite being in extreme oversold readings, suggesting the pair may soon bounce, at least a bit. Still, as long as it holds below 109.50, the risk will remain skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 109.05 108.60 108.25
Resistance levels: 109.50 109.90 110.35
