USD/JPY Current price: 109.67
- The Japanese June Leading Economic Index is expected to be confirmed at 104.1.
- US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly highs, but that was not enough to underpin USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY has extended its weekly decline con 109.40, chances are on the downside.
The USD/JPY pair is unchanged for a fourth consecutive day at around 109.70, as a better market’s mood offsets demand for the safe-haven dollar and yen. US Treasury yields advanced, limiting the downside for USD/JPY, with the yield on the 10-year note up to 1.292%, a fresh weekly high, helped by the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine in the US. At the same time, speculative interest keeps pricing in a delay in US tapering amid stagnant growth data.
Japan did not publish macroeconomic figures on Tuesday, although the country will release the June Leading Economic Index during the upcoming Asian session, expected to be confirmed at 104.1.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair posted a lower low for the week at 109.40, which somehow increases the chances of a bearish extension in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled below all of its moving averages, which remain directionless and within a well-limited range. In the meantime, technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking clear directional strength.
Support levels: 109.50 109.05 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.35 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1750 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and trades around 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar remains under pressure after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and optimism that the Fed refrains from tapering.
GBP/USD holds above 1.37 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading off the highs but above 1.37. Investors remain upbeat about the prospects of defeating covid and that the Federal Reserve keeps its stimulus intact. Investors are shrugging off elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Dogecoin price prepares for 30% crash that pushes DOGE to $0.22
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE is heading after losing crucial support.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: More records as the dip does not last
Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) taper talk fails to dent equity market magnificence!