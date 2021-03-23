USD/JPY Current price: 108.64

US Treasury yields remained under selling pressure, falling to pre-Fed levels.

Japan’s manufacturing activity is foreseen improving modestly in March.

USD/JPY met buyers around the 108.40 support level, but the slide is not over.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.40, a fresh two-week low, capitulating to the negative market’s sentiment. The pair bounced from such a low as equities managed to trim most of their intraday losses, ending the day around 108.60. US Treasury yields slid, with that on the 10-year Treasury note bottoming for the day at 1.62%.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Tuesday, but during the upcoming Asian session, the Bank of Japan will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The country will unveil the February Corporate Service Price Index and the March preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 52 from 51.4 in February.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trapped between a bearish 20 SMA and a bullish 100 SMA, which provided intraday support. The Momentum indicator is retreating from its midline but lacks enough strength to confirm another leg south. In the meantime, the RSI indicator remains stable at around 46. Renewed selling pressure will likely push the pair below the 108.40 level, with a steeper decline expected afterwards.

Support levels: 108.40 107.95 107.50

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.80