USD/JPY Current price: 105.03

Japan Jibun Services PMI contracted to 46.1 in January from 47.7 in December.

Equities lost momentum in the American session, but yields retained gains.

USD/JPY consolidates around 105.00, still has chances of moving further up.

The USD/JPY pair has spent the day confined to a tight range around the 105.00 figure, ending the day just above the level. The positive tone of Asian and European equities fell short of boosting the pair, while the mixed performance of US indexes exacerbated range-trading by the end of the day. US Treasury yields advanced, providing support to USD/JPY.

Data coming from Japan showed that the Jibun Services PMI contracted to 46.1 in January from 47.7 in December. The country won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its positive stance despite losing bullish momentum. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above its 20 SMA, which remains far above the larger ones, but technical indicators eased, the Momentum approaching its midline and the RSI currently around 65. The pair could enter a bearish corrective decline on a break below 104.85, the immediate support.

Support levels: 104.85 104.40 103.95

Resistance levels: 105.20 105.50 105.90