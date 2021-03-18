USD/JPY Current price: 108.90
- The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting on Friday.
- US Treasury yields fell short of pushing USD/JPY to fresh yearly highs.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral, could gain bearish traction once below 108.70.
The USD/JPY pair recovered some ground but remained within familiar levels on Thursday, ending the day around the 108.90 level. The pair peaked at 109.29 during the European session, backed by the positive tone of equities and soaring US government bond yields, but lost momentum during the American afternoon. Wall Street ended mixed, with tech shares weighing on the Nasdaq and the S&P.
Japan is ending the week with a busy day, as the country will publish February National inflation, foreseen at -0.2% YoY from -0.6% in the previous month, while the Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to maintain the main rate unchanged at -0.1% and their yield-curve control strategy, although it could adjust bond-buying. Still, no significant changes are expected.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains around a directionless 20 SMA, but above the longer ones, which maintain their bullish slopes. The Momentum indicator hovers just below its 100 level while the RSI gains bearish strength but around 50. The pair could turn bearish in the near-term on a break below 108.70, the immediate support.
Support levels: 108.70 108.30 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
