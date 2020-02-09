USD/JPY Current Price: 109.77
- Risk aversion continues to support the safe-haven yen.
- Japanese data mixed, still suggesting a struggling economy.
- USD/JPY at risk of turning south in the short-term, critical support at 108.90.
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with substantial gains at 109.75, although it closed Friday in the red, after failing to surpass the 110.00 critical figure. The pair was trapped at the end of the week between persistent dollar’s strength and demand for safety. After reaching fresh record highs, Wall Street edged sharply lower on Friday, while US Treasury yields also fell, settling near weekly lows, as coronavirus fears fueled safe-haven assets.
Japanese data was mixed, as Overall Household Spending plummeted 4.8% YoY in December. The preliminary estimate of the December Leading Index came in at 91.6, much better than the 90.8 expected, while the Coincident Index for the same period printed at 94.7, worse than the 95.9 expected.
This Monday, Japan will release December Trade Balance and Current Account, and the January Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation, foreseen improving to 47.1 from 45.4 in December.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair lacks momentum despite holding near a multi-week high, as the daily chart shows that technical indicators have turned south, the Momentum within negative levels and the RSI in neutral territory. The pair bottomed at its 20 DMA, an immediate dynamic support level around 106.60. Shorter tern and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is at a brink of turning bearish, as it is struggling around a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators extend their declines, the Momentum piercing its mid-line but the RSI at around 59.
Support levels: 109.60 109.25 108.90
Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35 110.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
