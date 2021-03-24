USD/JPY Current price: 108.70

Wall Street advance and an uptick in Treasury yields provide support to USD/JPY.

Japan data beat expectations with local PMIs improving within expansion levels.

USD/JPY has shrug of its bearish stance and is now neutral in the near-term.

The USD/JPY pair recovered from an intraday low of 108.44 to as high as 108.95, ending the day with modest gains around 108.70. The pair followed the lead of stocks, falling with Asian one but bouncing with Wall Street. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, ticked higher, providing additional support to the pair.

Japanese data was mostly encouraging, as the country published the February Corporate Service Price Index, which improved in February to -0.1% from -0.4% and against the -0.8% expected. The preliminary estimate of the March Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 52 as expected, better than the previous 51.4. This Thursday, the country won’t publish relevant data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near-term, shrugging off its bearish stance, at least in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price bounced for a second consecutive day from a bullish 100 SMA, now hovering around a mildly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators have turned lower but remain around their midlines. A recovery above the 109.00 level should put the pair on the bullish path.

Support levels: 108.40 107.95 107.50

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.80