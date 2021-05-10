USD/JPY Current price: 108.80
- US Treasury yields are seesawing between gains and losses but still depressed.
- Demand for the dollar remained subdued after poor US employment figures.
- USD/JPY recovered modestly, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The USD/JPY pair posted a modest intraday advance, ending the day in the 108.80 price zone after hitting 109.05. The pair seesawed between gains and losses, following the lead of US government bond yields, which dipped following a poor US employment report, but managed to recover some ground this Monday, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note flirting with 1.60%.
Japan will start its macroeconomic week on Tuesday, publishing the BOJ Summary of Opinions and March Overall Housing Spending, foreseen at 1.5% YoY from -6.6% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY has lost its bearish strength, but the risk remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is finding support around a flat 100 SMA at 108.65 while developing below a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators head marginally lower within negative levels, reflecting absent buying interest.
Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.25 109.70 110.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, holds on to higher ground
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.2177 before retreating, as the greenback remains the weakest currency across the FX board. A scarce macroeconomic calendar kept major pairs within limited intraday ranges.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD eyes critical resistance at $1,850
XAU/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Monday. Next hurdle for gold is located around $1,850. A technical correction could be witnessed before the next leg up.
ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level.
UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout.