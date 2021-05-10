USD/JPY Current price: 108.80

US Treasury yields are seesawing between gains and losses but still depressed.

Demand for the dollar remained subdued after poor US employment figures.

USD/JPY recovered modestly, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.

The USD/JPY pair posted a modest intraday advance, ending the day in the 108.80 price zone after hitting 109.05. The pair seesawed between gains and losses, following the lead of US government bond yields, which dipped following a poor US employment report, but managed to recover some ground this Monday, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note flirting with 1.60%.

Japan will start its macroeconomic week on Tuesday, publishing the BOJ Summary of Opinions and March Overall Housing Spending, foreseen at 1.5% YoY from -6.6% in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY has lost its bearish strength, but the risk remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is finding support around a flat 100 SMA at 108.65 while developing below a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators head marginally lower within negative levels, reflecting absent buying interest.

Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.25 109.70 110.10