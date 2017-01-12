USD/JPY Forecast: Limited upward potential, but 114.00 to hold for now

Limited upward potential, but 114.00 to hold for now. The USD/JPY pair suffered a knee-jerk after the release of US data that sent the pair to a daily low of 114.15, but improved inflation readings in the US finally benefited the greenback, at least short term. The pair quickly bounced some 60 pips from the level, suggesting that seller interest somehow receded after the pair tested the critical 114.00 support. In the short term, and according to the 1 hour chart, the upward potential remains limited, as the price is developing well below a bearish 100 SMA, around 115.30, whilst technical indicators have changed course around their mid-lines, but remain neutral, with no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is bearish, with technical indicators heading lower below their mid-lines, and the price far below its moving averages.

