USD/JPY Current Price: 107.48

Japan Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for Q2 came in at -34 vs. the previous -8.

US Nonfarm Payroll report expected to show another job´s increase in June.

USD/JPY retreated towards 107.50, bearish potential seems limited.

The USD/JPY pair hit a fresh 3-week high of 108.16 this Wednesday, only to finish the day just below the 107.50 level. The American currency maintained its positive tone in early Asia but gave up during London trading hours as European equities turned red on mounting Brexit concerns and the lack of progress in the EU recovery fund. The mood improved on the back of reports of progress in a COVID-19 vaccine from drug giant Pfizer and the biotech firm BioNTech, but USD/JPY remained near daily lows, as market players dumped the greenback.

In the data front, Japan published the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for Q2, which fell to -34, worse than the -31 expected. The June Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 40.1, better than the 37.8 expected, while the Consumer Confidence Index for the same month surged to 28.4, beating the market’s forecast. This Thursday, the country will only release minor figures, which usually don’t impact price. The focus will be on US employment data to be out later in the day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading just below a relevant Fibonacci level, the 38.2% retracement of its June daily slump at 107.50. In the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, as it’s back trading between moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have corrected extreme overbought readings, the Momentum indicator heading lower, and around 100 and the RSI flat at 50. The risk of a bearish extension remains limited, as the pair would need to lose the 106.95 support to become more attractive to bears.

Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.60

Resistance levels: 107.95 108.30 108.65