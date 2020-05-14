USD/JPY Current Price: 107.25
- A recovery in US equities and resurgent demand for the greenback led the way.
- Japan´s April Producer Price Index foreseen at -0.9% in the month, and down by 1.6% YoY.
- USD/JPY recovered from near a critical Fibonacci support level.
Demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to recover some ground, with the pair settling just below a daily high of 107.32. It came back from a daily low of 106.77, a level reached during Asian trading hours as local share markets edged lower. The recovery came mid-London session, following comments from US President Trump boosting the greenback, later underpinned by Wall Street trimming intraday losses.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the preliminary estimate of April Machine Tool Orders, which plunged to -48.3%. March figure was revised to -40.7%, slightly better than the previous estimate of -40.8%. Early Friday, Japan will publish the April Producer Price Index, foreseen at -0.9% in the month, and down by 1.6% when compared to a year earlier.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has met sellers around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, but it has also shrugged off its negative bias. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s now just above a flat 20 SMA, also above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have turned north, with the RSI currency at 58 but the Momentum below its mid-line. The bullish potential seems limited, yet the recovery from near a critical Fibonacci support level suggests limited selling interest around the pair.
Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.00 108.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar
EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.
Gold: Massive pattern break sends us looking for upside targets
Gold has pushed higher on Thursday as the safe haven pushed past the trend line and this comes despite the dollar index trading higher for the session.
WTI challenging one-week highs near $27.50 per barrel
The crude oil recovery is picking up steam as the market is trading near 5-week highs and nearing the 28.00 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart.