USD/JPY Current Price: 107.25

A recovery in US equities and resurgent demand for the greenback led the way.

Japan´s April Producer Price Index foreseen at -0.9% in the month, and down by 1.6% YoY.

USD/JPY recovered from near a critical Fibonacci support level.

Demand for the greenback helped USD/JPY to recover some ground, with the pair settling just below a daily high of 107.32. It came back from a daily low of 106.77, a level reached during Asian trading hours as local share markets edged lower. The recovery came mid-London session, following comments from US President Trump boosting the greenback, later underpinned by Wall Street trimming intraday losses.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the preliminary estimate of April Machine Tool Orders, which plunged to -48.3%. March figure was revised to -40.7%, slightly better than the previous estimate of -40.8%. Early Friday, Japan will publish the April Producer Price Index, foreseen at -0.9% in the month, and down by 1.6% when compared to a year earlier.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has met sellers around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance, but it has also shrugged off its negative bias. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s now just above a flat 20 SMA, also above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have turned north, with the RSI currency at 58 but the Momentum below its mid-line. The bullish potential seems limited, yet the recovery from near a critical Fibonacci support level suggests limited selling interest around the pair.

Support levels: 106.90 106.65 106.30

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.00 108.40