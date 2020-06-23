USD/JPY Current price: 107.07

Headlines related to the US-China trade deal rocked stocks in the Asian session.

US manufacturing output and services activity for June in the spotlight.

USD/JPY losing its bearish potential but still far from bullish.

The USD/JPY pair is trading with modest gains above the 107.00 figure, amid substantial gains in stocks lifting the market’s mood. Early in the Asian session, equities plummeted as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro implied that the US-China trade deal had fallen apart, triggering a panic sell-off. He quickly rectified his words, while US President Trump came to the rescue with a tweet: “The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!” Indexes trimmed losses and soared afterwards.

Japan released the preliminary estimate of June Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI which, came in at 37.8, better than the 36.9 forecast but below the previous 38.4. Meanwhile, Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi announced that the country agreed to ease travel restrictions to Vietnam, another step towards “normal.”

After Wall Street’s opening, Markit will publish the preliminary estimate of the June US Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 48 from 39.8 previously, and the Services PMI for the same month, expected at 46.5 from 37.5 in May. The country will also publish May New Home Sales and the June Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair remains depressed below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 107.30, the immediate resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now above a directionless 20 SMA, but still below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the mentioned time-frame, lack directional strength, hovering around their midlines. The neutral stance would persist unless the pair manages to advance beyond the mentioned resistance level.

Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20