USD/JPY Forecast: likely to test symmetrical triangle hurdle on yield curve steepening
Monthly chart
Weekly chart
Observations
- Symmetrical triangle pattern
- RSI finds support at neutral level and looking northwards again
- Rebound from 10-month MA
- Rising bottoms pattern, 50-MA sloping upwards
Yield curve steepening is positive for the US dollar
- Oil price recovery of the last week lifted the 10-year Breakeven inflation rate (difference between the yield on the 10-year treasury inflation protected securities and the 10-year nominal treasury yield) The yield curve (difference between the 10-year yield and the 2-year yield) has steepened as well.
- Thus, the US dollar may remain bid today and during the week ahead if the oil remains firm, leading to a further steepening of the yield curve. A strong US ISM manufacturing data would have a similar effect on the yield curve.
Dollar-Yen likely to test supply around 113.00-113.20 levels
- The bullish price action on the monthly chart in the wake of the yield curve steepening suggests the spot is likely to test 113.00-113.20 (symmetrical triangle resistance) levels.
- A break higher depends on the further steepening of the yield curve, but if happens would open doors for 116.90 levels (resistance offered by the trend line sloping lower from June 2015 high and Dec 2015 high).
- On the downside, only a daily close below 112.00 (monthly 10-MA) would signal bullish invalidation.
