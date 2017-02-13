USD/JPY Forecast: Lack of momentum is a concern
The Dollar-Yen pair rose to a high of 114.18 in Asian session on Monday after the Japan-US summit ended smoothly in Washington. President Trump did not talk about Yen devaluation and did not demand unilateral trade deal. However, the currency pair trimmed gains to end the day around 113.73 levels. The retreat from the session highs was despite the fresh record highs in the US stocks.
Bullish continuation pattern on 2-year treasury yield daily chart
A flag and pole formation (bullish continuation pattern) is seen on the 2-year treasury yield daily chart. A bullish break looks more likely given the long tails of the weekly candles. Dollar-Yen could resume its journey back to the recent highs around 118.60 once the two-year treasury yield sees a sustained break above 1.25%. As of now, the 2-year yield is trading around 1.21%.
Technicals - RSI is struggling to break above 50.00
Daily chart
- The daily RSI is once again struggling to break above 50.00 levels. The last two attempts - mid Jan & late Jan - to break above 50.00 had failed. A third failure would open doors for a fresh round of sell-off in the pair.
- The DMI confirmed bullish crossover last week. However, the ADX has dipped, which suggests weakness in the trend.
- Thus, a revisit to 111.61 looks likely… especially if the spot closes below the descending trend line support.
- On the higher side, a daily close above 50-DMA of 115.00 would open doors for a re-test of the recent highs around 118.66 levels.
AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish exhaustion, awaits range breakout
Daily chart
- The sideways action in the range of 0.76-0.77 coupled with flat lined RSI and ADX line suggests the bulls have run out of steam and unless the spot closes above 0.77 handle, the odds of a corrective move lower to 0.7570-0.7550 remains high.
- A daily close above 0.77 would open doors for a rally to 0.7835 (2016 high).
- On a slightly larger scheme of things, only a break below 0.75 would signal trend reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.