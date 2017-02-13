USD/JPY Forecast: Lack of momentum is a concern

The Dollar-Yen pair rose to a high of 114.18 in Asian session on Monday after the Japan-US summit ended smoothly in Washington. President Trump did not talk about Yen devaluation and did not demand unilateral trade deal. However, the currency pair trimmed gains to end the day around 113.73 levels. The retreat from the session highs was despite the fresh record highs in the US stocks.

Bullish continuation pattern on 2-year treasury yield daily chart

A flag and pole formation (bullish continuation pattern) is seen on the 2-year treasury yield daily chart. A bullish break looks more likely given the long tails of the weekly candles. Dollar-Yen could resume its journey back to the recent highs around 118.60 once the two-year treasury yield sees a sustained break above 1.25%. As of now, the 2-year yield is trading around 1.21%.

Technicals - RSI is struggling to break above 50.00

Daily chart

The daily RSI is once again struggling to break above 50.00 levels. The last two attempts - mid Jan & late Jan - to break above 50.00 had failed. A third failure would open doors for a fresh round of sell-off in the pair.

The DMI confirmed bullish crossover last week. However, the ADX has dipped, which suggests weakness in the trend.

Thus, a revisit to 111.61 looks likely… especially if the spot closes below the descending trend line support.

On the higher side, a daily close above 50-DMA of 115.00 would open doors for a re-test of the recent highs around 118.66 levels.

AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish exhaustion, awaits range breakout

Daily chart