USD/JPY Forecast: Key resistance emerges at the 200-day SMA near 108.40

- USD/JPY resumes the downside after failing in the 108.50 region.
- Coronavirus fears keep weighing on the pair’s price action.
- Calls for a coordinated action from G7 central banks lose traction.
USD/JPY has resumed the downside on Tuesday following Monday’s advance and subsequent failure in the 108.50 region. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the proximity of the key 200-day SMA, today at 108.39.
Unremitting concerns around the COVID-19 and the impact on global growth keep investors’ sentiment well depressed and open the door for a deeper pullback in the short-term horizon, all on the back of firm demand for safe havens.
In the very near-term, USD/JPY is expected to remain vigilant on the probable coordinated action by G7 central banks, which could most likely come via a reduction in policy rates and its direct correlation with the broad risk appetite trends.
Short-term technical outlook
The weekly recovery has so far run out of steam in the 108.50/60 band. A move above this area is needed in order to spark extra gains. However, the inability of leave it behind – ideally in the short-term – could spark some consolidation ahead of the resumption of the leg lower. Against this backdrop, an initial move to the September 2019 low at 106.96 looks increasingly likely ahead of a deeper decline to the October 2019 low at 106.48. The proximity of “oversold” levels, however, carries the potential to trigger occasional bullish attempts, although these should be deemed as selling opportunities for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
