USD/JPY Current Price: 106.10

The Japanese yen appreciated despite resurgent US Treasury yields.

Equities mixed, torn between renewed US-China tensions and reopening’s hopes.

USD/JPY looking to extend its decline below the 106.00 level.

The USD/JPY pair bottomed at 105.98 this Wednesday, a level that was last seen on March 17. The Japanese yen found demand on mounting tensions between the US and China, while the pair was later undermined by dismal US employment-related data. The poor performance of equities maintained the pair at the lower end of its weekly range.

Traders ignored a strong bounce in US Treasury yields. The Treasury Department announced a new 20-year note to help fund a record level of borrowing amid the ongoing crisis. The first auction will take place on May 20. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 0.74%, ending the day at around 0.72%. Meanwhile, Japan is set to come back from a long holiday and will publish the April Monetary Base.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair could extend its decline during the upcoming hours, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is developing below all of its moving averages, which gain bearish strength. Technical indicators have lost their bearish momentum but remain near daily lows, indicating absent buying interest. The 106.35 level is now the immediate resistance, and the bearish case will remain in place as long as sellers remain around this last.

Support levels: 106.00 105.65 105.20

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.00