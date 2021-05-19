USD/JPY Current price: 109.23

Wall Street suffered big from the US Federal Reserve Minutes.

The yield on the US Treasury 10-year note surged to 1.69% post-FOMC.

USD/JPY is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, needs to run beyond 109.80.

The USD/JPY pair is finishing the day with gains around 109.20, recovering from a fresh weekly low of 108.56. The early slump took place after Wall Street’s opening as US indexes posed sharp losses at the opening, while US Treasury yields trimmed pre-opening gains. The pair changed course following the release of the Minutes of the latest Fed’s decision, as the document opened the door to discussing tapering in the upcoming meetings. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note jumped to 1.69%, pushing the dollar higher against all of its major rivals.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mostly discouraging, as Industrial Production in the country rose by less than anticipated in March, up by 1.7% MoM and 3.4% YoY. Capacity Utilization in the same period was up by 5.6%, much better than the previous -2.4%. This Thursday, the country will publish the April Merchandise Trade Balance Total and March Machinery Orders.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair finished Wednesday near a daily high at 109.33, although further gains are still unclear. The 4-hour chart offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the price currently develops above all of its moving averages, which anyway are confined to a tight range and lacking clear directional strength. Technical indicators have turned sharply up but are barely crossing their midlines into positive territory, falling short of confirming additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.20

Resistance levels: 109.35 109.80 110.10