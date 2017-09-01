USD/JPY Forecast: Is the near-term top in place?

The Dollar-Yen pair extended Friday’s rally on Monday and rose to a high of 117.53 before ending the day at 116.00 levels. The American dollar slowly lost grip against most majors except the British Pound despite Friday’s strong US wage growth figures.

US data: Good, but not good enough

The price action on Friday and Monday suggest the better-than-expected US wage growth figures were good… but were not good enough to ensure another leg higher in the US dollar. Moreover, the recent high in the Dollar-Yen pair stands at 118.66 (Dec 15 high) and unless the spot doesn’t breach the same, the odds of a corrective move remain high.

There are no major economic reports scheduled until Friday. Thus, the doors remain open for a correction, especially if the oil prices continue to lose height… leading to risk-off action in the equity markets.

Technicals - Bears eye break below 115.00 levels

Daily chart

Despite the failure to hold above 117.00 levels on Monday, the dip demand seen today (recovery from 115.65 to 116.00) warrants caution on the part of the bears.

Moreover, Friday’s sharp reversal from 115.06 has established the psychological level of 115.00 as a strong support, thus sell-off is likely to gather pace once prices break below 115.00 levels.

The odds of a bearish break remain high given the bearish price RSI divergence on the daily chart.

On the higher side, only a daily close above 117.50 would add credence to the dip demand seen in Asia and open the door to a possible break above the recent high of 118.66 levels.

AUD/USD Forecast: Failure at trend line on weak Aussie data

The AUD/USD pair rose from 0.7288 to a high of 0.7374 on Monday on broad based USD weakness before ending the day at 0.7355 levels. The spot clocked a high of 0.7366 in the Asian session before falling to 0.7345 levels. The price action marked back-to-back failure at the descending trend line coming from Nov 9 high and Dec 14 high.

Australia retail sales miss estimates

Retail sales rose for a fourth straight month in November, although the gains were slightly tepid. The actual print came-in at 0.2% m/m as opposed to the consensus estimate of a 0.4 % rise. The previous month’s figure was 0.5%.

Consumer spending accounts for more than 50% of the Australian economy. Thus, a weaker-than-expected retail sales number is a bad news. Though the four-month trend is positive, it is not enough to allay the concerns of recession.

Interestingly, the bad data has come at a time when the spot is struggling to take out a key technical hurdle.

Technicals - Bears need a daily close below 0.73

Daily chart