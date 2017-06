USD/JPY Forecast: Inverse head and shoulder breakout ahead of Yellen speech

Fed’s Yellen is expected to defend the hawkish rate hike and maintain the outlook for three more rate hikes this year despite the weak economic data. Moreover, the central bank wants to go ahead with the great unwind in order to build firepower for the next round of the recession. Investors are slowly accepting the new Fed, which is no longer as data dependent as it used to be. This is evident from the fact that the USD strengthened on Monday even though the durable goods orders data was weaker-than-expected.

