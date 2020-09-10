USD/JPY Current price: 106.10

US Congress remains unable to move forward with the coronavirus aid package.

Wall Street resumed its decline, while US Treasury yields ticked marginally lower.

USD/JPY remains stuck to a tight range around the 106.00 figure.

The USD/JPY pair has remained indifferent to European headlines, confined to a tight range ever since the day started and trading not far from where it left on Wednesday. The pair has been unable to attract investors pretty much since the month started, hovering around 106.00 ever since. The pair advanced despite the poor performance of equities, as US indexes resumed their slumps, weighed by news that the US Congress has been unable to move on with the coronavirus aid package. US Treasury yields, in the meantime, ticked marginally lower daily basis.

Japan published July Machinery Orders at the beginning of the day, which improved from -7.6% in the previous month to 6.3%, beating expectations. When compared to a year earlier, orders were down 16.2%, also better than the -18.3% forecast. This Friday, the country will release August PPI and the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index, foreseen at -44.2 in Q3 from -52.3 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically neutral, without signs it will come back to life anytime soon. In the 4-hour chart, it´s hovering around converging and directionless moving averages, as technical indicators remain around their midlines. As said on preview updates, the pair would need to firm up above 106.70 or to fall below 105.50 to gain directional strength.

Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10