USD/JPY Current price: 107.17

Financial markets are stable ahead of US employment-related data.

Concerns about the future of the economies still dent investors’ mood.

USD/JPY is trading above 107.00, but the risk is skewed to the downside.

Major pairs are quietly consolidating this Thursday, with the USD/JPY pair hovering a few pips above the 107.00 level. Equities trade in the green, somehow indicating an improved mood. Investors welcome more stimulus talks, as the US Senate is discussing another aid-package, with Republicans having reached an accord in principle over the potential fund.

Concerns, however, are still present. The US reported over 71,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while outbreaks in Europe are becoming worrisome. Economic recovery is still far from sight. In the data front, Japanese markets were closed amid a local holiday, with no figures coming from the country. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 17, seen up by 1.3 million.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 107.10 price zone, neutral-to-bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is barely holding above a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover around their midlines with modest bearish slopes. A relevant directional move seems unlikely unless US employment data diverges from expectations and triggers a strong directional sentiment.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.55 107.90 108.20