USD/JPY Forecast: Increased odds of a break below 108.71
The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 109.84 on Friday before deflating to 109.11. Friday’s retreat from 109.84 to 109.11 marked yet another failure to hold above the resistance offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the April low and June low.
The currency pair clocked a high of 109.40 earlier today and currently trades around 109.17.
Friday’s failure to hold above the trend line hurdle could be blamed on Yellen’s silence on the monetary policy. Many in the markets were expecting the Fed to talk hawkish, thus the Dollar was bid while heading into Yellen’s speech at Jackson Hole. However, Yellen disappointed hawks with her silence, thus forcing them to unwind the USD longs.
The odds of the pair breaching the support at 108.71 have increased as-
The treasury yield spread is at 2-month lows
- The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield fell to 83.7 basis points on Friday; the lowest level since June 27.
- The chart above shows a downside break of the descending triangle pattern, which means the spread is likely to narrow further [the curve is likely to flatten further] in favor of the JPY bulls.
- The USD responds positively to steeper yield curve and vice versa.
Technicals
Weekly chart
- Last week’s weak follow through to previous week’s Doji candle in the wake of a bearish RSI indicates the bears are in control and are likely to push the spot below 108.71, in which case the April low of 108.13 could be put to test. A violation there would open doors for a more serious fall towards 105.50 levels.
- On the higher side, only an end of the day close above 110.95 [Dec 12 high would abort the bearish view.
