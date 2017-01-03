USD/JPY Forecast: Increased downward potential

USD/JPY Current price: 117.69

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Increased downward potential. The USD/JPY pair advanced up to 118.13 early Wednesday, but pulled back towards the 117.60 region, where it held for most of the European morning, awaiting for US data. Japan released its Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for December, which came in at 52.4 from previous 51.9, its highest reading in over a year. From a technical point of view, the 1 hour chart shows that the price bounced from the daily descendant trend line broken yesterday, but once again is testing the line, around 117.25, now the immediate support. Additionally, the 100 and 200 SMAs stand a few pips below this last, but lack directional strength, whilst the RSI indicator head lower within negative territory, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming session. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower, with the RSI crossing its mid-line towards the downside, but the 100 SMA maintaining its bullish slope, a handful of pips below the mentioned trend line. Stocks behavior and FOMC Minutes will likely define the course, although repeated failure at 118.00 increases the risk of a bearish breakout for the upcoming days.

Support levels: 117.25 116.90 116.55

Resistance levels: 117.70 118.00 118.35

