USD/JPY Current price: 104.50

BOJ’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda set to speak during the upcoming Asian session.

Equities traded mixed despite upbeat US business activity in November.

USD/JPY recovered the 104.00 threshold on the resurgent dollar’s demand.

The USD/JPY pair jumped from the 103.70 area to 104.63, waking up from its latest lethargy. The American currency soared after the Markit preliminary estimates of business activity in the US came in better than anticipated, indicating record hiring levels in November. Equities also reacted positively to the headline, although US indexes traded mixed with the Nasdaq lagging its peers. In the meantime, Treasury yields posted moderate advances.

Japan started the week with a holiday, which kept the local macroeconomic calendar empty. This Tuesday, it will only include a speech from BOJ’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair holds on to intraday gains, trading near the mentioned high. The 4-hour chart, however, shows that the bullish potential persists, as technical indicators have extended their advances within positive levels, as the price surpasses its 100 SMA for the first time in over a week. The 20 SMA is turning marginally higher. around 103.90, although it lacks strength enough to support a bullish continuation.

Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 104.65 105.00 105.40