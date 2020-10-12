USD/JPY Current price: 105.34

B OJ’s Governor Kuroda said policymakers wouldn’t hesitate to ease further if necessary.

Japanese data was mixed but showed signs of economic improvement in Q3.

USD/JPY is gaining bearish traction and now needs to break below 105.00.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower at the beginning of the week, falling to 105.23 to finish the day in the 105.30 price zone, on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness. BOJ’s Governor Kuroda was on the wires at the beginning of the week, although he said nothing new that could impress the market’s participants. He said that policymakers will closely monitor the coronavirus impact on the economy and that they won’t hesitate to ease further if necessary.

Japanese data was mixed, as Machinery Orders were up by 0.2% in August, beating expectations, while the September PPI fell 0.8% YoY in September missing the market’s forecast. Also, the preliminary estimate of September Machine Tool Orders fell in September 15% YoY, better than the -23% expected. Early Tuesday, the country will publish September Money Supply.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish heading into the Asian opening. In the 4-hour chart, it’s trading below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. At the same time, technical indicators hover near oversold readings, partially losing their bearish momentum but still favoring a bearish extension, particularly on a break below the 105.00 figure.

Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60