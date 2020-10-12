USD/JPY Current price: 105.34
- BOJ’s Governor Kuroda said policymakers wouldn’t hesitate to ease further if necessary.
- Japanese data was mixed but showed signs of economic improvement in Q3.
- USD/JPY is gaining bearish traction and now needs to break below 105.00.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower at the beginning of the week, falling to 105.23 to finish the day in the 105.30 price zone, on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness. BOJ’s Governor Kuroda was on the wires at the beginning of the week, although he said nothing new that could impress the market’s participants. He said that policymakers will closely monitor the coronavirus impact on the economy and that they won’t hesitate to ease further if necessary.
Japanese data was mixed, as Machinery Orders were up by 0.2% in August, beating expectations, while the September PPI fell 0.8% YoY in September missing the market’s forecast. Also, the preliminary estimate of September Machine Tool Orders fell in September 15% YoY, better than the -23% expected. Early Tuesday, the country will publish September Money Supply.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish heading into the Asian opening. In the 4-hour chart, it’s trading below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. At the same time, technical indicators hover near oversold readings, partially losing their bearish momentum but still favoring a bearish extension, particularly on a break below the 105.00 figure.
Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
