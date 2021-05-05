USD/JPY Current price: 109.23
- Financial markets anticipate dovish Minutes from the Bank of Japan.
- US Treasury yields ticked lower as Wall Street posted solid gains.
- USD/JPY holds ground above 109.00, lacks clear directional clues.
The USD/JPY pair ended Wednesday as it started it, trading around the 109.20 level. The daily range was of measly 20 pips, trapped between higher equities and lower US government bond yields. US indexes advanced unevenly but closed the day in the green. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury yield retreated to 1.58% after peaking at 1.62%,
Mixed US data, which missed the market’s expectations but anyway indicated progress toward pre-pandemic levels. This Thursday, Japanese markets will return after a long holiday. The Bank of England will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The JPY weakened after the central bank decided to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, maintaining an overall dovish stance, as policymakers do not expect inflation to pick up in the next couple of years. The pair may further advance, mainly if Asian stocks follow the lead of their overseas counterparts.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair spent the day hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which remains above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator recovers within negative levels while the RSI indicator eases around 54, reflecting the ongoing consolidation. The bullish case will be firmer if the pair breaks above 109.69, the weekly high.
Support levels: 109.15 108.70 108.25
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.10 110.50
