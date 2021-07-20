The USD/JPY pair hovers around 109.60, following the lead of government bond yields, which bounced from their intraday lows. Nevertheless, the risk is skewed to the downside in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator resumed its decline within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates around 41, reflecting the absence of buying interest.

On the other hand, US government bond yields extended their slides, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note bottoming at 1.16%. On the data front, Japan published June National inflation figures. The annual Consumer Price Index rose 0.2%, better than the -0.1% expected. The core reading also beat expectations, printing at -0.2% in the same period. The US will publish June Building Permits and Housing Starts.

A dismal mood keeps dominating financial markets on Tuesday. The USD/JPY pair resumed its decline after an upward corrective movement which stalled at 109.74, the daily high. Asian shares fell, following the lead of Wall Street, which had its worst day in eight months. However, European indexes are shrugging off the negative sentiment, posting modest intraday gains.

