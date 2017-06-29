USD/JPY Forecast: In no man’s land

The Dollar-Yen pair is stuck in the no man’s land as - Thursday’s spinning top candle signals the rally from the low of 108.13 has run out of steam, while the bears still await a convincing move back below the inverse head and shoulder neckline level of 111.87 levels.

The 4-hour chart also shows a bearish engulfing pattern, however the follow through has been weak so far, in a sense that the neckline support is still intact.

Risk of a downside break

The rising global yield environment failed to boost the Yen. Other majors like EUR, GBP, AUD have gained sharply against the USD and JPY. Profit taking ahead of the quarter end may reverse those (yen crosses) moves to some extent, thus leading to a drop in the USD/JPY pair. The risk-off tone in the equity markets too could weigh over the USD/JPY pair.

Focus on US core PCE & Michigan consumer sentiment

The US dollar may strengthen if the US core PCE and Michigan consumer sentiment due for release today better estimates, leading to a steeper yield curve. Traders need to keep an eye on how the yield curve is responding to the US data as the markets are still having a hard time believing the Fed’s less data dependent hawkish stance.

Monthly chart

On a larger scheme of thing, the outlook remains bullish as long as the spot holds above the monthly 50-MA (sloping upwards now) of 110.25 levels.

Daily chart

Over here, it is quite clear that the spot needs to break higher from the symmetrical triangle pattern, only such a move would mark the continuation of rally from the low of 108.13.