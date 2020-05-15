USD/JPY reverses five week decline on Monday.

A technical run higher breaks the down channel.

USD/JPY consolidates for the balance of the week.

Powell and Trump comments add support for US currency.

The Dollar yen broke a month long down trend on Monday and then immediately turned to consolidation as the fundamental conditions for the pair have not changed.

Last Friday’s close at 106.67 put the USD/JPY at the upper border of the declining channel that began on April 6 at 109.20. That formation continued in unusually organized fashion from April 22 to May 8 with the trading range on eight of 13 sessions intersecting the upper channel border but not breaking through.

That type of well-established limit meant that if and when a break occurred it would likely be clean. An interesting point of the two weeks of trading was that although there were many touches or brief breaks of the upper border the close on Friday May 8 was the only finish in contact with the upper limit. Within an hour of the open in Asia on Monday the pair was through with the hourly range taking it from the upper border at 106.62 to close at 106.87. The USD/JPY has not returned to the border area which is now at 106.15.

The extreme risk-aversion dollar strength of the second half of March at the height of virus panic ebbed throughout April and was the cause of the gradual decline in USD/JPY. While the panic has subsided the there is as yet no discernable exit from the economic straits imposed by the pandemic and traders are not ready to wholly abandon the risk protection of the US dollar.

The dollar received official support on Thursday from one usual and one unusual source. Federal reserve Chairman Powell said that the bank will use its full toolkit to avoid a “prolonged” economic downturn but those tools do not include negative interest rates. He noted that the Fed “doesn’t see much benefit to them.”

President Trump also talked up the dollar in the context of US economic recovery, saying it’s a good time to have a strong dollar now with low interest rates, even if it’s tough for trade.

USD/JPY outlook

The accounting for pandemic economics in the US and Japan has been as bad or worse than forecasts but markets had largely factored a horrific month in April. The impact on the dollar and credit yields has been equivocal.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury finished at 0.641% down 4 basis points from last Friday’s close at 0.680%. The 2-year yield was unchanged on the week at 0.149%.

Equities had their worst week since March with the Dow shedding 2.65%, the S&P losing 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.2%. All three averages managed small gains on Friday despite the record plunge in April retail sales after consumer sentiment in May from the University of Michigan proved to be better than forecast.

The USD/JPY opened on Monday at 106.67 and closed higher on Friday at 107.04, but it was well off its Monday top of 107.77. The lack of follow through on Monday’s channel break defines the current scenario for the USD/JPY.

The risk-aversion premium has been slowly leaching from the dollar but Friday’s retail sales and -42.8% GDP second quarter estimate from the Atlanta Fed were reminders, if any were needed, that the next weeks will hold more unpleasant surprises. It will only take one unexpected development to send the currency markets fleeing to the dollar.

The USD/JPY will be placed between these factors until there is conclusive evidence that the economic impact of the pandemic is on the wane.

Japanese and US statistics May 11-May 15

Statistics, Japanese or American had little impact on the USD/JPY this week.

In Japan the preliminary Coincident Index for March which gauges the condition of the entire economy, was weaker than the 95.7 forecast at 90.5, down from February’s 95.4 and the lowest scores since November 2013. The Leading Economic Index preliminary for March also missed its 91.9 estimate with a 83.8 reading its weakest level since August 2009.

The Eco Watchers Survey which measured regional trends in April was stronger than predictions for outlook 16.6 vs 15.2 and current 7.9 vs 4.2, both were lower than the March reading at 18.8 and 14.2 respectively.

Machine tool orders were down 48.3% in April’s initial record down from March’s -40.7. The producer price index fell 1.5% in April close to doubling the -0.9% estimate and March reading. On the year prices were down 2.3% on a -1.6% forecast and the March drop of -0.4%.

In the US core CPI fell 0.4% in April its largest one month drop on record and the annual rate fell by one-third to 1.4% from 2.1%

The two major numbers performed as mostly as expected. Initial jobless claims in the May 8 week were 2.981 million more than the 2.5 million estimate, though lower than the prior 3.176 million and down 54% from the 6.867 million peak. Continuing claims were 22.833 million, considerably below the 25.1 forecast but up from 22.377 million the previous week.

Continuing claims are becoming the arbiter for the labor market. As many states begin to end their business and social restrictions rehired workers should reduce the number of continuing claims beyond additions from new initial claims.

Retail sales for April plunged 16.4% half again as much as the 12% forecast and double the March 8.3% drop. Sales have now fallen almost twice as much in the last two months, 24.7%, as they did in the half year leading to the financial crisis, July to December 2008. The control group category that reproduces the consumption component of GDP, fell 15.3% far more than the -4.6% forecast and five times the March 3.1% decease.

One positive note was preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment for May at 73.7 was both better than the 68 forecast and the April reading of 71.8. The measure of current conditions registered 83, well over the 75 estimate and April’s 74.3. Only the gauge for expectations at 67.7 was weaker than its estimate, 71.8 and the April 70.1 score.

Japan statistics May 11-15

FXStreet

US statistics May 11-May 15

FXStreet

Japan statistics May 18-May 22

Monday

First quarter GDP is expected to decline 4.6% and an annualized which, after -7.1% in the last three months of 2019 would enter Japan into its fourth recession since the financial crisis. Quarterly GDP is forecast to drop 1.2% after -1.8% in Q4.

The Tertiary Index which follows the domestic service sector is predicted to rise 0.2% after falling 0.5%in February.

Tuesday

Industrial production in March is expected to be unchanged on revision at -5.2% on eh year and -3.7% on the month.

Machinery orders in March should drop 7.1% on the month and 9.5% on the year after February’s 2.3% gain and 2.4% loss.

Wednesday

April imports are forecast to fall 12.9% in April after the March drop of 5%. It would be the 12th negative month in a row. Exports are expected to plunge 22.7%almost double the March decline of 11.7%. It would be the 17th straight month of decreases.

Thursday

National CPI for April, core expected to be -0.1% on the month following 0.4% in March.

FXStreet

Japan statistics summary

The prospective drop of 22.7% in Japans’ exports in April would not only be one month shy of a year-and-a-half decline it would be the second longest negative run in post-war Japanese history. In late 1986 through mid-1987 exports dropped for 23 straight months and in the financial crisis they decline for 14 months. It will be however, far from the worst single month for Japanese exports. In October 2009 the 12-month moving average was -37.04%.

Japan’s negative economic data for March and it is assumed for all of the second quarter has not put the yen at a relative disadvantage in the USD/JPY because the US and the rest of the industrial world is in the same predicament. It is possible that Japan may see some slight improvement in its data as China is farther ahead in restarting its economy but it unlikely and small differential will redound to the yen’s credit. It is to be expected that disparate impact for statistics will be delayed until at least June.

US statistics May 18-May 22

FXStreet

USD/JPY technical outlook

The end of the five week drift lower does not signal the establishment of a reverse trend but is just an acknowledgement that the risk-premium for the dollar is still an active market interest.

The relative strength index has returned to neutral with the breach of the down channel. it has not reached oversold since early March or overbought since late February.

The 21-day moving average was crossed in Monday's move implying short-term strength while the 100-day and 200-day averages are between 108.00 and 109.00. A move to the 200-day average at 108.33 would indicate possible reversal to 109.00.

Resistance: 107.70; 108.00; 108.50; 109.20

Support: 106.65; 106.05; 105.40; 104.70

USD/JPY sentiment poll

As suggested last week the down trend did indeed end and this poll offers no replacement. The slight bullish cast to the one week is balanced by neutrality in the one month and near neutrality in the one quarter. With all three forecasts within 22 points of each other the lack of direction is plain.