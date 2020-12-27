USD/JPY Current price: 103.66

Japan’s December Tokyo annual inflation was confirmed at -1.3% YoY.

The market’s optimism keeps USD/JPY ranging above the 103.00 level.

USD/JPY is technically bearish, but the consolidative phase may extend this week.

The USD/JPY pair closed the week at 103.65, posting some modest weekly gains, although confined to familiar levels. Investors were mostly optimistic after the UK and the EU clinched a post-Brexit deal, resulting in European and American equities closing in the green. Activity, however, was restricted amid winter holidays in the northern hemisphere.

Christmas is not a national holiday in Japan, and the country released multiple macroeconomic figures on Friday. December Tokyo inflation was confirmed at -1.3% YoY, while November Retail Trade resulted in 0.7% YoY, missing expectations of 1.7%. This Monday, the country will publish the preliminary estimate of November Industrial Production.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bearish, as, in the daily chart, it continues to develop below a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their downward slopes far above the shorter one. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, without clear directional strength. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, trading above a flat 20 SMA while below a bearish 100 SMA, as technical indicators consolidate just above their midlines.

Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20

Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30