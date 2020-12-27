USD/JPY Current price: 103.66
- Japan’s December Tokyo annual inflation was confirmed at -1.3% YoY.
- The market’s optimism keeps USD/JPY ranging above the 103.00 level.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, but the consolidative phase may extend this week.
The USD/JPY pair closed the week at 103.65, posting some modest weekly gains, although confined to familiar levels. Investors were mostly optimistic after the UK and the EU clinched a post-Brexit deal, resulting in European and American equities closing in the green. Activity, however, was restricted amid winter holidays in the northern hemisphere.
Christmas is not a national holiday in Japan, and the country released multiple macroeconomic figures on Friday. December Tokyo inflation was confirmed at -1.3% YoY, while November Retail Trade resulted in 0.7% YoY, missing expectations of 1.7%. This Monday, the country will publish the preliminary estimate of November Industrial Production.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish, as, in the daily chart, it continues to develop below a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their downward slopes far above the shorter one. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, without clear directional strength. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, trading above a flat 20 SMA while below a bearish 100 SMA, as technical indicators consolidate just above their midlines.
Support levels: 103.15 102.70 102.20
Resistance levels: 103.50 103.90 104.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
