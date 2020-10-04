USD/JPY Current price: 105.32
- US Treasury yields closed the week with gains, underpinning USD/JPY.
- US President Trump’s health in the limelight, expected to trigger risk-related movements.
- USD/JPY has an increased bearish potential but needs to break below 104.85.
The USD/JPY pair finished the week with modest losses in the 105.30 price zone, after printing a weekly low of 104.93. The pair fell sharply on news that US President Trump and wife Melania contracted COVID-19. As the day went by, the market knew that several members of the campaign staff had also caught the virus. The pair recovered, despite a dismal US employment report and the poor performance of Wall Street, finding support in government debt yields, which closed the day in the green and off weekly lows.
Japanese data published last Friday was mixed, as the August unemployment rate came as expected at 3%, worse than the previous 2.9%. However, the Consumer Confidence Index improved by less than anticipated in September, printing at 32.7 against the expected 33.8. At the beginning of the week, the country will release the Jibun Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 45.6 in September.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it has spent the week battling around a bearish 20 DMA, ending it a few pips below it. Technical indicators are directionless within neutral levels. The pair is also trading around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, while the 38.2% retracement of such slump provides support at 104.85. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is around a bearish 100 SMA as technical indicators hold within negative levels, without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 105.10 104.85 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
