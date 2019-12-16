USD/JPY Current price: 109.42
- Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up.
- Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing.
- USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.
The USD/JPY pair is trading higher daily basis, although confined to the lower half of Friday’s range. The Japanese currency appreciated modestly with the weekly opening but quickly changed course, hitting a daily high of 109.50 early London, and holding nearby. Positive developments between the US and China are keeping the pair afloat, although a certain caution prevents it from rallying.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day came in mixed, as the preliminary estimate of the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI beat expectations by printing 48.8, anyway below the previous 48.9. The Tertiary Industry Index fell by 4.6% in October, much worse than the expected 0.7% advance.
Markit will release today the preliminary estimates of the US Manufacturing PMI, seen at 52,6, and the Services PMI, foreseen at 52. The preliminary estimate for the Composite index is forecasted at 51.9, slightly below the previous 52.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is holding onto bullish ground in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA, advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, consolidate near overbought levels, lacking directional strength. The pair would need to accelerate through the daily high to be able to extend its gains, with the next hurdle at 109.72, December high, en route to 110.00. Below 109.20, on the other hand, the risk would turn to the downside, with 108.90 as a possible target.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.50 109.75 110.00
