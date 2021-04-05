USD/JPY Current price: 110.57

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI advanced to 48.3 in March from 46.3.

Asian and European markets remain on holidays, waiting for US traders.

USD/JPY is stable around 110.60, neutral in the near term.

The USD/JPY pair trades lifeless, around 110.60 pretty much since the day started, extending its consolidative phase. Little action across equities and mute US Treasury yields until the upcoming American session opening exacerbate the quietness around USD/JPY. Nevertheless, it keeps holding near its one-year high at 110.96.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the March Jibun Bank Services PMI, which resulted in 48.3, better from the previous 46.3 but still within contraction levels. The US macroeconomic calendar will include the March ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 58.5 from 55.3 previously, and February Factory Orders, expected to have declined by 0.5% in the month after advancing 2.6% in January.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral, although the risk remains skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck around a flat 20 SMA while still above the longer ones, which maintain their bullish slopes. The Momentum indicator aims to recover just below its midline, while the RSI heads marginally lower at around 56. The pair could extend its corrective decline once below 110.30, while it can resume its bullish trend on a break above 111.00.

Support levels: 110.30 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90