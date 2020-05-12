USD/JPY Current price: 107.50
- Japan’s Leading Economic Indicator fell to 83.8 in April, the biggest monthly drop on record.
- US inflation is expected to have contracted further in April.
- USD/JPY maintains its positive stance despite failing at a critical resistance area.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend gains beyond the critical 107.70 resistance area, and retreated overnight, although buyers defended the downside in the 107.30 price zone. The market’s mood had taken a turn to the worse, as China reported new coronavirus cases in Wuhan, fueling concerns about a second wave. Additionally, data coming from Japan was extremely disappointing.
According to the official release, the Japanese March preliminary estimate Leading Economic Indicator fell to 83.8 from 91.9, the biggest monthly drop on record. The Coincident Index for the same period, dropped to 90.5 from 95.4, the fastest pace of decline in almost a decade. Equities trade in the red in Asia, while European indexes struggle around their opening levels. US Treasury yields eased, with the yield on the 10-year note below 0.70%.
The US will publish today April inflation figures. The monthly CPI is expected at -0.8% from -0.4% previously, while the annual reading is foreseen at 0.4%, down from 1.5%. Core annual inflation is foreseen at 1.7%, down from 2.1% in March.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 107.50 price zone, and the short-term picture shows that the risk remains skewed to the upside, given that, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are barely easing from overbought readings. Also, the pair continues to trade above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one maintaining its bullish slope. The 200 SMA, continues to provide dynamic resistance, currently at 107.62.
Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.55
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.40
