USD/JPY Current price: 109.56

Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable.

Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back.

USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.

Little has happened across the FX board during the Asian session, as the long weekend in the US weighs on already thin volumes. Mixed data coming from Japan failed to trigger some action. Tokyo November inflation beat the market’s expectations, up by 0.8% YoY, doubling expectations. The core reading ex-fresh food, however, met the market’s expectations printing at 0.6%. The preliminary estimate of October Industrial Production, however, plummeted by 4.2% in the month and by 7.4% when compared to a year earlier. Finally, November Consumer Confidence bounced, up to 38.7.

US markets are due to an early close, and the country won’t release macroeconomic data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral-to-bullish stance, as it keeps pressuring weekly highs at 109.60. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope well above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, lost directional strength, the Momentum easing just modestly within positive levels, and the RSI stable at around 70. The pair is set to remain confined to the 109.30/60 range this Friday.

Support levels: 109.30 109.05 108.80

Resistance levels: 109.60 109.90 110.10