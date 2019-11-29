USD/JPY Current price: 109.56
- Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable.
- Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back.
- USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Little has happened across the FX board during the Asian session, as the long weekend in the US weighs on already thin volumes. Mixed data coming from Japan failed to trigger some action. Tokyo November inflation beat the market’s expectations, up by 0.8% YoY, doubling expectations. The core reading ex-fresh food, however, met the market’s expectations printing at 0.6%. The preliminary estimate of October Industrial Production, however, plummeted by 4.2% in the month and by 7.4% when compared to a year earlier. Finally, November Consumer Confidence bounced, up to 38.7.
US markets are due to an early close, and the country won’t release macroeconomic data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its neutral-to-bullish stance, as it keeps pressuring weekly highs at 109.60. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope well above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, lost directional strength, the Momentum easing just modestly within positive levels, and the RSI stable at around 70. The pair is set to remain confined to the 109.30/60 range this Friday.
Support levels: 109.30 109.05 108.80
Resistance levels: 109.60 109.90 110.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD hits six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has hit new 6-week lows under 1.0990, the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.
Gold holds steady around $1455 level, seems vulnerable
Gold continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of two-week lows set earlier this week.