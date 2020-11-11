USD/JPY Current price: 105.45

Japan will release this Thursday industrial-related data this Thursday.

Stocks retained the positive stance, but movements were limited amid a US holiday.

USD/JPY is still poised to test bears’ determination around the 106.00 figure.

The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance this Wednesday, extending its weekly advance to 105.67 and settling for the day a few pips below such a level. The pair was underpinned by the positive tone of equities, as most indexes edged higher, although a holiday in the US kept volatility at check by the end of the day.

On the data front, Japan published the preliminary estimate of October Machine Tool Orders, which were down 5.9% YoY, improving from -15%. This Thursday, the country will publish September Machinery Orders and the October Producer Price Index. Later in the day, the country will also release the September Tertiary Industrial Index.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance towards the 106.00 price zone, as the 4-hour chart shows that the 200 SMA continued to provide support, while the 20 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA, both below the larger one. The Momentum indicator eased within positive territory, rather reflecting the lack of progress than suggesting an upcoming decline. The RSI indicator continues consolidating near overbought readings.

Support levels: 105.20 104.90 104.50

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40