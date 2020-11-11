USD/JPY Current price: 105.45
- Japan will release this Thursday industrial-related data this Thursday.
- Stocks retained the positive stance, but movements were limited amid a US holiday.
- USD/JPY is still poised to test bears’ determination around the 106.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance this Wednesday, extending its weekly advance to 105.67 and settling for the day a few pips below such a level. The pair was underpinned by the positive tone of equities, as most indexes edged higher, although a holiday in the US kept volatility at check by the end of the day.
On the data front, Japan published the preliminary estimate of October Machine Tool Orders, which were down 5.9% YoY, improving from -15%. This Thursday, the country will publish September Machinery Orders and the October Producer Price Index. Later in the day, the country will also release the September Tertiary Industrial Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance towards the 106.00 price zone, as the 4-hour chart shows that the 200 SMA continued to provide support, while the 20 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA, both below the larger one. The Momentum indicator eased within positive territory, rather reflecting the lack of progress than suggesting an upcoming decline. The RSI indicator continues consolidating near overbought readings.
Support levels: 105.20 104.90 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls taking profits at critical resistance
AUD/USD bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts. Bulls are monitoring price action from support for the next bullish opportunity. The monthly chart offers a bearish bias below the current support structure.
USD/JPY: Ignores mixed catalysts to stay firm above 105.00
USD/JPY remains positive near the three-week top flashed on Wednesday. Market sentiment stays mixed alike the recently flashed second-tier data from Japan. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.
Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900
Gold prices trade mixed near the September lows, probed on Monday. Risk catalysts remain mostly sluggish as virus woes combat vaccine hopes. Expectations of further monetary easing, absence of a push towards ...
WTI: Consolidates recent gains on weekly trend line break
WTI bounces off weekly horizontal line, keeps support breakdown. The energy benchmark extends corrective pullback after breaking an ascending support line from Monday, but staying above the immediate horizontal rest-line.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.