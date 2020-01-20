USD/JPY Current price: 110.18

Japanese data disappointed, with Industrial Production deteriorating in November.

The US celebrates a holiday this Monday, with most markets closed.

USD/JPY holding on to its recent highs, risk skewed to the upside.

The USD/JPY pair is trading mute around 110.10/20, as the dollar remains strong while the market’s sentiment seems not that positive, with worldwide equities under pressure. Trapped between a rock and a hard place, the pair is trading at levels that were last seen in May 2019, which limits chances of a bearish movement ahead.

Japan released November Industrial Production, which fell by 1.0% when compared to the previous month, and by 8.2% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same period declined by 0.3%, all of them missing the market’s expectations. The US celebrates a holiday, with most markets closed this Monday, and no macroeconomic releases scheduled.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY continues to consolidate, although the risk is scheduled to the upside, according to the 4-hour chart, given that the pair is still developing above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA provides dynamic support, recovering its bullish slope, while far above the larger ones. Technical indicators hold within positive levels but lack directional strength amid the lack of follow-through.

Support levels: 110.00 109.70 109.35

Resistance levels: 110.40 110.75 111.05