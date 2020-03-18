USD/JPY Current Price: 108.31
- Dollar’s demand overshadowed yen’s safe-haven condition.
- US Treasury yields advanced despite risk-off, underpinning the pair.
- USD/JPY hovering around a critical Fibonacci level at 108.00.
The USD/JPY pair surged to 108.65, its highest since February, as the brutal dollar’s demand overshadowed yen’s safe-haven condition. The pair eased by the end of the American session, finally weighed by the dominant sour sentiment, although it held above 108.00. Underpinning the pair, US Treasury yields advanced, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting 1.27%, to settle not far below it.
Japan published at the beginning of the day, the February Merchandise Trade Balance at the beginning of the day, which posted an impressive surplus of ¥1109.8B. Imports declined 14%, while exports contracted 1.0% in the same month, better than anticipated. Early Thursday, the country will release February National inflation, foreseen at 0.8% YoY from 0.7% previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is now trading above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump at 108.00. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair was unable to extend its gains beyond a mild-bearish 200 SMA, but it holds above the 20 and 100 SMA, both converging around 106.80/90. The Momentum indicator holds near its daily highs, while the RSI eases modestly after nearing overbought levels. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside, with further gains expected should dollar demand continue.
Support levels: 108.00 107.60 107.15
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.35
