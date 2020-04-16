USD/JPY Current price: 107.62
- US Initial Jobless Claims seen up by 5105K in the week ended April 10.
- Market players hoping for news indicating the re-opening of some major economies.
- USD/JPY neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, eyes on 106.50 support.
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher for the day, after hitting a daily high of 108.07. Risk aversion extended into the Asian session this Thursday, although the market’s sentiment is in better shape in European trading hours. Demand for the dollar eases but remains the strongest across the FX board, not far from weekly highs against most major rivals.
The pandemic remains in the eye of the storm. Slight decreases in the coronavirus-related numbers have led to plans to return to normal in some European countries, Italy included. Nevertheless, the re-opening will be a slow process that would unfold in stages. Cautious optimism as the end is not yet at sight.
Attention now shifts to US data. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 10, foreseen at 5105K from 6606K previously. The sharp rise in unemployment since the pandemic hit the US is an early indicator of how deep the recession could be. The country will also publish March Housing Starts and Building Permits, and the April Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, this last seen at -30 from -12.7.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 107.60 price zone, with the market in wait-and-see mode. The pair is technically neutral-to-bearish in its 4-hour chart, as the pair is struggling around its 20 SMA while below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator hovers around its mid-line, directionless, while the RSI turned south, currently at 46. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 106.95, where the pair bottomed this week.
Support levels: 107.30 106.95 106.50
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
