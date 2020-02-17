USD/JPY Current price: 109.87

Dismal Japanese data limits demand of the safe-haven yen.

Coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh on global growth.

USD/JPY neutral for a third consecutive day, downside limited by 109.40.

Majors trade within familiar levels in a slow start to the week, where the usual caveats prevail. The coronavirus continues to spread and to affect China’s economic developments, leading to downgrades on growth forecast. The USD/JPY remains below the 110.00 level, although dismal Japanese data prevented the yen from appreciating. According to the official release, growth in the last quarter of 2019 contracted by more than anticipated, than by 1.6% QoQ, while the annualized growth in the same period came in at -6.3%. Also, Industrial Production in the country was down by 3.1% MoM in December, while Capacity Utilization fell by 0.4%.

US markets will be closed this Monday amid the celebration of President’s Day, with no data releases scheduled.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 109.80 price zone, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s seesawing around a flat 20 SMA, still above the larger ones, while technical indicators stand around their midlines, without clear directional strength. The pair would need to clear the 110.00 level to be able to extend its advance toward the year high, at 110.28. Chances of such advance, however, are quite limited at the time being. The downside potential is limited as long as the pair holds above 109.40, the immediate support.

Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65

Resistance levels: 109.95 110.30 110.60