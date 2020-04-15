USD/JPY Current Price: 107.44

Risk aversion took over the financial markets, but demand for the JPY remained limited.

USD/JPY trading below a critical Fibonacci level, steeper decline expected once below 106.50.

The USD/JPY pair is finishing Wednesday with modest gains in the 107.40 price zone, after posting a fresh weekly low of 106.92 and recovering up to 107.86. The pair rallied on resurgent dollar’s demand and despite the dismal tone of global indexes, which fell sharply amid concerns about a global recession. Resurgent demand for safety was focused on the American currency as US government bonds, which resulted in yields falling sharply. The yield on the 10-year note was down to 0.62%, a two-week low. Japan won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has retreated from the mentioned high amid easing demand for the greenback ahead of Wall Street’s close. The pair retains a short-term bearish tone, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains below all of its moving averages, which remain above a critical Fibonacci resistance level at 107.70.

Support levels: 106.95 106.50 106.15

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50