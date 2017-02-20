USD/JPY Forecast: Holding around 113.00, upside limited

Holding around 113.00, upside limited. The USD/JPY pair recovered some ground at the begining of the week, establishing a few pips above the 113.00 but confined to a tight intraday range. Despite the positive tone of Asian and European equities, the pair refuses to move, as political uncertainty supports demand for the safe-haven yen. Technically, the upward potential is well limited, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is developing below the 100 and 200 SMAs, with the largest providing an immediate resistance at 113.40,whilst technical indicators consolidate within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, advances are being contained by the 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines.

