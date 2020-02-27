USD/JPY Current Price: 109.93

Japan has quite a busy macroeconomic calendar this Friday, market fears recession.

US Treasury yields recovered from record lows but risk aversion continues to lead the way.

USD/JPY to accelerate its slump on a break below 109.65, the immediate support.

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 109.68, to trade at the end of the American session at around 109.90, down for the day. Demand for safety took its toll on the pair at the beginning of the day, while the later recovery was the result of Wall Street trimming part of its intraday losses, and US Treasury yields recovering from record lows. Nevertheless, fears persist and market players would quickly resume buying safety at the slight sign of worsening conditions.

This Thursday, Japanese PM Abe announced that nationwide schools will be closed until the end of the spring vacations, a measure to prevent the coronavirus from further spreading in the country. Earlier in the day, BOJ’s Kataoka said that the central bank should review its policy framework for boosting inflation, calling for stronger action amid fears the coronavirus outbreak could hurt further the economy.

Japan will have a busy Friday as the country will publish February Tokyo inflation, with the core reading seen stable at 0.9%, the January unemployment rate, Retail Trade for the same month, the preliminary estimate of January Industrial Production, and housing data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is unable to sustain gains above 110.00, with sellers aligned in the 110.30 region. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trapped between its 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA has extended its decline, now around 110.30. Technical indicators turned south within negative levels, supporting a bearish continuation, mainly if the pair losses the 109.65 support.

Support levels: 109.65 109.20 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.30 110.65 111.00