USD/JPY Current Price: 109.93
- Japan has quite a busy macroeconomic calendar this Friday, market fears recession.
- US Treasury yields recovered from record lows but risk aversion continues to lead the way.
- USD/JPY to accelerate its slump on a break below 109.65, the immediate support.
The USD/JPY pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 109.68, to trade at the end of the American session at around 109.90, down for the day. Demand for safety took its toll on the pair at the beginning of the day, while the later recovery was the result of Wall Street trimming part of its intraday losses, and US Treasury yields recovering from record lows. Nevertheless, fears persist and market players would quickly resume buying safety at the slight sign of worsening conditions.
This Thursday, Japanese PM Abe announced that nationwide schools will be closed until the end of the spring vacations, a measure to prevent the coronavirus from further spreading in the country. Earlier in the day, BOJ’s Kataoka said that the central bank should review its policy framework for boosting inflation, calling for stronger action amid fears the coronavirus outbreak could hurt further the economy.
Japan will have a busy Friday as the country will publish February Tokyo inflation, with the core reading seen stable at 0.9%, the January unemployment rate, Retail Trade for the same month, the preliminary estimate of January Industrial Production, and housing data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is unable to sustain gains above 110.00, with sellers aligned in the 110.30 region. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trapped between its 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA has extended its decline, now around 110.30. Technical indicators turned south within negative levels, supporting a bearish continuation, mainly if the pair losses the 109.65 support.
Support levels: 109.65 109.20 108.80
Resistance levels: 110.30 110.65 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.