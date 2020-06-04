USD/JPY Current Price: 109.14

US Treasury yields surged to fresh multi-week highs, underpinning the pair.

Japan’s April Leading Index foresee at 80.5 from 84.7 in March.

USD/JPY bullish above 109.00, room to test the 110.00 figure with US data.

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 109.10 as the day comes to an end, marginally higher daily basis, after reaching a new multi-week high of 109.16. The pair fell to an intraday low of 108.61 at the beginning of the American session, as Wall Street started the day losing ground. US indexes later recovered, but struggled to turn green, ending the day mixed around their opening levels. US Treasury yields surged to fresh multi-week highs, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hitting an intraday high of 0.82%.

Japan will release this Friday, April Overall Household Spending, foreseen at -15.4%, and the preliminary estimate of the April Leading Index, expected to have declined to 80.5 from 84.7. The Coincident Index for the same month is expected at 90.3 from 90.2. The pair could show little reaction to local data ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be out this Friday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is pressuring the mentioned daily high, retaining its bullish strength. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA continues to head north well below the current level, now at around 108.50. The Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, but the RSI indicator consolidates near overbought readings. A steeper advance could be expected if the pair breaks above 109.20, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.20 109.60 110.00